Miinister Condemns Hoolingnism Outside NAB Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan strongly condemned pelting stones on police officials and incident of hooliganism outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Office by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and termed it conspiracy against government's institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan strongly condemned pelting stones on police officials and incident of hooliganism outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Office by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and termed it conspiracy against government's institutions.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said if Maryam Nawaz had clean track record she would not have used such practices.

The minister said that strict legal action would be taken against the responsible.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that Maryam Nawaz by holding press conference was trying to befool the institutions.

" The PML-N should support the government in national development despite hatching conspiracies," he concluded.

