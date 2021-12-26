UrduPoint.com

MIIT, Ericsson Pakistan Discuss Digitalization

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

MIIT, Ericsson Pakistan discuss digitalization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MITT) and Ericsson Pakistan have discussed digitalization, skill development, and training for engineers in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Chairperson of Ericsson Pakistan at Ericsson middle East and Africa Ekow Nelson said Ericsson Pakistan was interested to deploy advanced networks as well as scaling up the Near Shore Centre to create job opportunities for engineers in Pakistan, said a news release.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said, "Strong measures are underway for connectivity in urban and rural areas of the country.

Pakistan is the mega-market of technology and there is great potential in our youth. We are committed to supporting Ericsson Pakistan in achieving the digital objectives as per the vision of Digital Pakistan." During the meeting, Ekow Nelson, said, "Ericsson is committed to expansion and diversification to bring investment and the best technology to Pakistan in line with the vision of Digital Pakistan. The successful meeting with the Ministry is promising and we are looking forward to the future of technological advancement in the country."Present at the meeting, the Secretary of IT & Telecom discussed the regulatory and financial business models and policies for ease of conducting business.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Technology Business Job Nelson Middle East Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on ..

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on credit guarantee for SMEs

41 minutes ago
 Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated i ..

Al Bithnah Nature and Heritage Trail inaugurated in Fujairah

56 minutes ago
 Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

1 hour ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

2 hours ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.