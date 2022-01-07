MIKD conducts 10 transplants within 5 months

Multan Institute of Kidney Transplantation Authority (MIKT) conducted 10 transplants within 5 months after it was permitted by Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) to carry out it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Institute of Kidney Transplantation Authority (MIKT) conducted 10 transplants within 5 months after it was permitted by Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) to carry out it.

A spokesperson for MIKA stated on Friday that exactly four Kidney transplants were conducted in last month under Renal Transplantation Week which was celebrated in December.

He informed that all the four patients and their donors have been discharged after recovery adding that Dr Salman Arsha, Dr Ali Imran Zaidi, Dr Tanvir ul Haq, Dr Asif, Dr Masood Afzal, Dr Nauman and their team performed transplant.

PHOTA had incensed to health facility in May last year and the first transplant was conducted on Aug 13, 2010, the spokesperson said and added that over 70 patients have been registered for it so far and their renal transplantation would be carried out in future.

All the facilities related to transplant including medicines are free of charge from the govt, he concluded.