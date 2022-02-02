MIKD conducts first ever Peritoneal dialysis in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) performed first ever Peritoneal dialysis, a treatment for kidney failure that uses the lining of abdomen, or belly, to filter blood inside body.

A spokesperson for MIKD said that the dialysis of two patients have been conducted while ten patients were on the list for it in days to come.

He informed that the facility has been introduced first time adding that the patients were getting the treatment free of charge and the annual budget is allocated by Punjab Government.

MIKD Hod Nephrology,Dr Rashid Asghar, his team members Dr Ahmed Salman, Dr Khurram Bashir, Dr Nayyar, Aneela, Sadia Kausar and others efforts are laudable, he concluded.