UrduPoint.com

MIKD Conducts First Ever Peritoneal Dialysis In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:52 PM

MIKD conducts first ever Peritoneal dialysis in South Punjab

Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) performed first ever Peritoneal dialysis, a treatment for kidney failure that uses the lining of abdomen, or belly, to filter blood inside body

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) performed first ever Peritoneal dialysis, a treatment for kidney failure that uses the lining of abdomen, or belly, to filter blood inside body.

A spokesperson for MIKD said that the dialysis of two patients have been conducted while ten patients were on the list for it in days to come.

He informed that the facility has been introduced first time adding that the patients were getting the treatment free of charge and the annual budget is allocated by Punjab Government.

MIKD Hod Nephrology,Dr Rashid Asghar, his team members Dr Ahmed Salman, Dr Khurram Bashir, Dr Nayyar, Aneela, Sadia Kausar and others efforts are laudable, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Budget Rashid Blood

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

1 hour ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

1 hour ago
 Hosein, Holder move up in ICC Men's T20I Player Ra ..

Hosein, Holder move up in ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to get more 40mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

Pakistan to get more 40mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

1 minute ago
 ANF seizes over 334 kg drugs in three operations; ..

ANF seizes over 334 kg drugs in three operations; arrests five

1 minute ago
 CS directs utilization of resources to achieve tar ..

CS directs utilization of resources to achieve targets of corona vaccination

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>