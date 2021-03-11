UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MIKD To Set Up Filter Clinic For Kidney Diseases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

MIKD to set up filter clinic for kidney diseases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MKID) will establish a filter clinic soon for timely diagnoses of renal diseases and it will work round the clock.

MIKD Chief, Dr Ali Imran Zaidi, announced this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with World Kidney Day here on Thursday.

He stated that the institute administration was working for registration of kidney transplant with Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA), adding that MIKD will begin the transplant in the current year.

Dr Zaidi stated that incidence of renal failure and kidney diseases was on the rise across the globe which was alarming. "Every 5th person even in the developed countries was suffering from kidney ailments", he said, and added that in our country also the ratio of such patients was going up.

Later, an awareness walk was held which was attended by a large number of doctors and paramedics.

Related Topics

Multan World Punjab From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

56 minutes ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

1 hour ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.