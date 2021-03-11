MIKD to set up filter clinic for kidney diseases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MKID) will establish a filter clinic soon for timely diagnoses of renal diseases and it will work round the clock.

MIKD Chief, Dr Ali Imran Zaidi, announced this while speaking at a ceremony held in connection with World Kidney Day here on Thursday.

He stated that the institute administration was working for registration of kidney transplant with Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA), adding that MIKD will begin the transplant in the current year.

Dr Zaidi stated that incidence of renal failure and kidney diseases was on the rise across the globe which was alarming. "Every 5th person even in the developed countries was suffering from kidney ailments", he said, and added that in our country also the ratio of such patients was going up.

Later, an awareness walk was held which was attended by a large number of doctors and paramedics.