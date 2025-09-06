Milad Cake Cut At Clock Tower Chowk
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Markazi Milad Committee had arranged cake-cutting ceremony at Clock Tower Chowk to celebrate 1500th Jashan-Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious fervor and devotion in Faisalabad,here on Saturday.
Assistant Commissioner(AC) city Adil Umar along with members of Milad Committee cut the ceremonial cake while former MPA Mian Tahir Jamil,Munir Ahmed Noorani and Al-hajj Sheikh Zaheer were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion,AC city Adil Umar said that true success in this world and the hereafter lies in adhering to the Sunnah while deep love for the Last Prophet (PBUH) was an integral part of the faith.
He said that Seerat-un-Nabi(PBUH) teaches patience,tolerance,peace and love.
Hence,Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) should be an occasion to renew the pledge of following the Holy Quran and Sunnah,he added.
He said that district administration was fully committed to maintaining peace and order by adopting effective security and administrative measures during the Milad celebrations.
However,public cooperation in this connection was imperative to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants,he added.
The Milad committee appreciated the security arrangements for Milad processions while the organizers expressed gratitude to all guests for their participation.
The occasion was adorned with green flags and the cake-cutting ceremony concluded with a special prayer for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
