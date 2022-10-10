UrduPoint.com

Milad Celebrated Amid Restrictions, Raids In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Milad celebrated amid restrictions, raids in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated amid restrictions, raids and search operations across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The 12th of Rabi ul Awwal marks the birth anniversary of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWW),Kashmir media service reported.

However, devotees somehow managed to reach at some shrines and Masjid including Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where they offered special prayers and had glimpses of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Srinagar Sunday Mosque Media

Recent Stories

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

7 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

27 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

39 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

59 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.