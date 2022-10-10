Milad celebrated amid restrictions, raids in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated amid restrictions, raids and search operations across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The 12th of Rabi ul Awwal marks the birth anniversary of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWW),Kashmir media service reported.

However, devotees somehow managed to reach at some shrines and Masjid including Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where they offered special prayers and had glimpses of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).