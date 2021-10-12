Milad-e-Mustafa ceremony held in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A Milad-e-Mustafa ceremony was organised here on Tuesday under the auspices of Municipal Committee Narowal.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Rehan Saleem, special guest and religious scholar Pir Sahibzada Muhammad Nadeem Khaliq Naqshbandi, renowned Naat Khwan Mubashir Hassan Bhatti, Sajjad Owaisi, Muhammad Ahmad Raza Rizvi, Noorul Mustafa, Qari Noor Alam, Qari Muhammad Abubakr, Qari Muhammad Amr and others attended the ceremony.

The religious scholars termed the celebrations in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen a good initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.