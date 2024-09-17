Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) procession held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) A mehfil titled 'Milad-e-Mustafa (SAW) and procession,organized by Anjuman Fezan-e-Mustafa, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed with religious reverence and traditional celebration here at Chak No. 120 SB on Tuesday.

Provincial minister Punjab on Zakat and Ushr and Member of the Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League N, Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, participated as a chief guest in the program, and a large number of faithful also participated.

Various individuals recited naat in honor of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

On the occasion, the Minister Zakat and Ushr Council, MPA Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, said that 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal is the day when our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world and illuminated the world, which was drowned in the darkness of cruelty, injustice, and other social discrimination.

He said that the teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) are a beacon of light for all humanity. "We should follow the teachings and instructions of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in order to achieve success in this world and the hereafter," the minister added.

Later, the participants visited various bazaars of the village under the leadership of the PML-MPA as the residents decorated their bazaars in a very beautiful way.

On the occasion, local political and social representatives, including Chaudhry Ashraf Dogar, member UC 110, Chaudhry Rasheed Gujjar, and others, were present.