Open Menu

Milad Gathering Held At Central Jail Haripur To Mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Milad gathering held at Central Jail Haripur to mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Haripur, September 2 (APP): A grand Milad ceremony was organized at Central Jail Haripur to mark the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen and the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. The event witnessed large participation from prisoners, jail staff, and guests.

Renowned religious scholar Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Jamshed Khan was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the Prophet’s noble character, justice, compassion, and message of guidance for humanity, stating that the Prophet came as a mercy for all the worlds and his life remains a beacon for mankind till the end of time.

Jail Superintendent Muhammad Hamid Azam, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, and Muqaddas Khan Jadoon also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Hamid Azam and Akhtar Hussain Shah stressed the importance of such gatherings for the religious education, moral reform, and spiritual uplift of inmates.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah, the reformation of prisoners, national peace and prosperity, and unity among Muslims.

Recent Stories

vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

19 minutes ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

3 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

7 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

16 hours ago
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

16 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

16 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

16 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan