Milad gathering held at Central Jail Haripur to mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Haripur, September 2 (APP): A grand Milad ceremony was organized at Central Jail Haripur to mark the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen and the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. The event witnessed large participation from prisoners, jail staff, and guests.

Renowned religious scholar Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Jamshed Khan was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the Prophet’s noble character, justice, compassion, and message of guidance for humanity, stating that the Prophet came as a mercy for all the worlds and his life remains a beacon for mankind till the end of time.

Jail Superintendent Muhammad Hamid Azam, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, and Muqaddas Khan Jadoon also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Hamid Azam and Akhtar Hussain Shah stressed the importance of such gatherings for the religious education, moral reform, and spiritual uplift of inmates.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah, the reformation of prisoners, national peace and prosperity, and unity among Muslims.