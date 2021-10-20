Milad held to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW

UrduPoint.com

The annual Milad Conference was held under the auspices of Central Milad-e-Mustafa Committee at Markazi Eid Gah

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The annual Milad Conference was held under the auspices of Central Milad-e-Mustafa Committee at Markazi Eid Gah.

Prominent religious scholar and former Federal Minister Allama Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi while addressing the conference said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) brought the values of humanity to perfection.

During the period of ignorance, he taught peace and forgiveness and changed the hearts of the people.

Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, President Central Milad-e-Mustafa Committee, congratulated the federal government and the provincial government for their efforts in arranging the celebration at the official level.

In the end, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran conducted draws for Umrah tickets.Prayers were offered for the security, development and prosperity of the country.

