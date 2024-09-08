Open Menu

Milad-i-Mustafa At Governor's House

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan organized a Milad-i-Mustafa in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) at the Governor's House.

Well-known Naat Khwans Shahbaz Qamar Faridi, Ahmed Ali Hakim and others recited naats while the speakers shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his teachings for the welfare and guidance of humanity.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the holy life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the best example for us. He said that he has been organizing a Mehfil-e-Milad since 2007

in his constituency and it was his duty to organize a Milad in the Governor's House. He said all the staff of the Governor's House had worked hard to organize it.

He said that the nation was grateful to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as he was the one who had signed the law of finality of Prophethood. The Governor said that the end of Prophethood is a part of our faith and all Muslims consider love of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) as the basis of religion and the way of salvation and faith. At the end of the Mahfil Milad Mustafa, Umrah tickets were distributed among 13 lucky people by draw.

People belonging to all walks of life participated in a large number. The Governor's House was decorated with lights. A special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the country and get rid of problems faced by the Muslim Ummah.

