UrduPoint.com

Milad, Mehfil Processions Being Provided Fool-proof Security: CCPO

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Milad, Mehfil processions being provided fool-proof security: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Lahore police was providing full security to the main processions, gatherings and rallies regarding celebration of Eid Miladun-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

Briefing media here Sunday, the CCPO said that more than 3,000 police officials including six SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 500 upper subordinates have been deployed across the provincial capital to provide security cover to the Mehfil and Milad processions. Dolphin squad, PRU (Police Response Unit) teams to increase patrolling around the mosques, Imam Bargahs, important places and highways, he added.

The CCPO said that police was making the programmes of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal safe and peaceful with the cooperation of ulema and mashaikh from different schools of thought.

He said that religious leaders should promote tolerance, brotherhood and tolerance among all factions (Masalak). The security of mosques, Imambargahs and public places had been increased, while additional personnel had been deployed on all programmes of Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBUH). Strict checking was being done on all entry and exit points of the city to nab the suspect people and vehicles, and the police officers were in constant contact with organisers of Mehfil and Milad processions.

The supervisory officers were personally briefing the personnel posted on all events and programmes.

Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) processions were also being monitored through CCTV cameras, said Dogar.

Related Topics

Lahore Police National Accountability Bureau Vehicles Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

20 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

36 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.