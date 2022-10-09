Milad, Mehfil processions being provided fool-proof security: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Lahore police was providing full security to the main processions, gatherings and rallies regarding celebration of Eid Miladun-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

Briefing media here Sunday, the CCPO said that more than 3,000 police officials including six SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 500 upper subordinates have been deployed across the provincial capital to provide security cover to the Mehfil and Milad processions. Dolphin squad, PRU (Police Response Unit) teams to increase patrolling around the mosques, Imam Bargahs, important places and highways, he added.

The CCPO said that police was making the programmes of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal safe and peaceful with the cooperation of ulema and mashaikh from different schools of thought.

He said that religious leaders should promote tolerance, brotherhood and tolerance among all factions (Masalak). The security of mosques, Imambargahs and public places had been increased, while additional personnel had been deployed on all programmes of Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBUH). Strict checking was being done on all entry and exit points of the city to nab the suspect people and vehicles, and the police officers were in constant contact with organisers of Mehfil and Milad processions.

The supervisory officers were personally briefing the personnel posted on all events and programmes.

Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) processions were also being monitored through CCTV cameras, said Dogar.