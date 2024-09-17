Milad Procession Concluded In Shah Nikdur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Procession in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was concluded in Shah Nikdur after passing through different ways and routes.
The procession was started under the supervision of Allama Suleman Sialvi,Syed Shabir Hussain Shah,Rai Muhammad Ali Bhatti,Rai Baber Panah Bhatti ,Rai Faisal Mumtaz,President Shah Nikdur press club ,Rai Hanif kalyar ,Senior vice president Malik Wahid Ali,Senior vice president Malik Qaiser, from Madrasa Qamar-ul-Islam and culminated at Jhang road .
A large number of people were present.
Allama Suleman made a special speech on the life of holy prophet (SAW).
Later,a cake cutting ceremony was also held.
