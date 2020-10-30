Milad rally held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :A Milad rally was held here on Friday by Tanzeem Masheikh Uzam Pakistan Lahore Chapter and Lasani Welfare Foundation.

District Coordinator Pir Muhammad Rashid Naqshbandi, Syed Ahmad Nadeem Shah, Pir Syed Adnan Akram led the rally which started from Alhamra Hall and culminated outside the Lahore Press Club.

A large number of people participated in it who were carrying banners and placards inscribedwith different slogans to express love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).