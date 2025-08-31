Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Sunday remarked that celebrating Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and introducing Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in educational syllabus will promote harmony within the nation and inspire young minds, steering them toward a path of peace and away from extremism.

While speaking to a media channel, he added that celebrating Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and including Seerat Studies in the curriculum would strengthen national unity and offer meaningful guidance to the youth.

He called for collective efforts to help those affected by the floods, emphasizing that following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would inspire compassion, generosity and solidarity in times of

crisis.

He said we need to pray for those affected and learn valuable lessons from the teachings of islam, which emphasize compassion, resilience and helping those in need during difficult times.

Minister also called upon Ulema to promote harmony among different faiths to promote a society envisioned by founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.