Open Menu

Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat Curriculum Vital For Youth Guidance, National Unity; Sardar Yousaf

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Sunday remarked that celebrating Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and introducing Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in educational syllabus will promote harmony within the nation and inspire young minds, steering them toward a path of peace and away from extremism.

While speaking to a media channel, he added that celebrating Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and including Seerat Studies in the curriculum would strengthen national unity and offer meaningful guidance to the youth.

He called for collective efforts to help those affected by the floods, emphasizing that following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would inspire compassion, generosity and solidarity in times of

crisis.

He said we need to pray for those affected and learn valuable lessons from the teachings of islam, which emphasize compassion, resilience and helping those in need during difficult times.

Minister also called upon Ulema to promote harmony among different faiths to promote a society envisioned by founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan