Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebrated In City With Religious Sanctity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated in city with religious sanctity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and reverence here like other parts of the country on Sunday (12th Rabi-ul-Awal).

Thousands people participated in Milad rallies brought out from different areas of the City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas which joined the main procession taken out out by Anjuman Fidaiyan-e- Mustafa from Siray Ghat area that culminated at Kohinoor Chowk in the evening and a Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference was organized.

The participants, while holding green flags, placards, banners recite Durood-o-Salam and Naat to pay homage to the last prophet of Allah (PBUH).

The district administration and Police have also devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and brotherhood cell phone services were suspended to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

As many as 3000 police personnel and officers with additional contingents of other law enforcing agencies were deployed for the security of the Milad processions and Masajid while cleanliness arrangements had been ensured to facilitate the participants of Milad rallies and processions.

The SSP personally monitored the security measures during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Meanwhile, special camps and stalls were set up by different religious and social organizations at several places to provide facilities to the faithfuls A large number of people including children and elderly persons also participated in the rallies and recited Durood-o- Salam loudly. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited Milad-un-Nabi procession routes late Saturday night and reviewed cleanliness arrangements for the faithfuls.

On the occasion, the DC asked officers concerned to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements for facilitation of the faithful to celebrate the birthday of the Holy prophet (PBUH).

All the mosques and high-rise buildings across the city were decorated with green lights, while sermons were also arranged in the mosques regarding the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and the Naats were presented throughout the day to pay homage to the last prophet of Allah.

