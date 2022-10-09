UrduPoint.com

Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) Celebrated With Religious Zeal, Zest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 08:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :The birth anniversary of the last Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) was celebrated with religious zeal and zest in the metropolis on Sunday.

The day dawned with special prayers in the city.

A number of programmes including seminars and conferences, were organized to shed the light on the teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

Rallies were taken out from different parts of the mega city, adding the processions were also held by various religious parties and organizations to show their reverence with the holy Prophet (PBUH).

The main procession of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) which passed through traditional routes and culminated at Nishtr Park.

The provincial government made tight security arrangements and deployed police and Ranger cops.

