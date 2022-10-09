Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) day of blessings: governor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said in his message on the occasion of Eid Miladun-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him that this is the blessed day when Allah Almighty sent the beloved of the universe Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessings for all the worlds as well as ended Prophethood.

The arrival of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) made the message of the oneness of the Allah Almighty the goal of the lives of Muslims until the Day of Judgment.

He said that all Muslims have the honor and pride that they are the slaves of Muhammad-e-Arabi (PBUH) and consider Ishq-Muhammad (PBUH) as the foundation of religion and the end of Prophethood as the way of salvation and faith.

The day is to pledge that we have to promote the eternal message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) about love, patience, tolerance and the truth. May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to follow the message of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).