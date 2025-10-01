Open Menu

Mild Earthquake Jolts Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:54 AM



Tremors of magnitude 3.2 were felt in parts of Karachi, with the epicenter near Malir.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,1st , 2025) Tremors of a mild earthquake were felt in several parts of Karachi, including Malir and I.I. Chundrigar Road, on Saturday morning.

According to the Seismological Center, the quake was recorded at 9:34 am with a magnitude of 3.

2 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located 7 kilometers northwest of Malir.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir, said that tremors of magnitude 3 are common and often go unnoticed, but since the intensity was slightly higher this time, it was felt in several areas.

