Mild Earthquake Jolts Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:54 AM
Tremors of magnitude 3.2 were felt in parts of Karachi, with the epicenter near Malir.
Tremors of a mild earthquake were felt in several parts of Karachi, including Malir and I.I. Chundrigar Road, on Saturday morning.
According to the Seismological Center, the quake was recorded at 9:34 am with a magnitude of 3.
2 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located 7 kilometers northwest of Malir.
Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir, said that tremors of magnitude 3 are common and often go unnoticed, but since the intensity was slightly higher this time, it was felt in several areas.
