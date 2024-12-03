Open Menu

Mild Earthquake Jolts Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Mild earthquake jolts Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Quetta and nearby areas on Tuesday, prompting residents to rush out of buildings in panic.

According to a private news channel, the Seismological department said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers and the epicenter is yet to be identified.

Residents reported feeling the tremors, with many reciting Holy verses as they evacuated buildings. No reports of damage properties and casualties have reported so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

