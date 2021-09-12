Mild earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :An earthquake of moderate intensity jolted Swat valley and its adjourning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday but no causalities or property losses were reported.

According to a private news channel, the intensity of tremors was recorded 4.

3 magnitude on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was 143 kilometres.

The earthquake tremors were felt across Swat town and adjacent areas.

Though it sent a wave of fear among people who came out of their houses and business centres, no loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.