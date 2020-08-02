UrduPoint.com
Mild Earthquake Jolts Zhob

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mild earthquake jolts Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in district Zhob of Balochistan on Sunday.

The jolts triggered panic among the citizens, however no reports regarding the loss of life or property was reported.

The quake's magnitude, as per meteorological department, was measured 3.0 at Richter scale.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 100 kilometers, 52 kilometers to Zhob's north east.

