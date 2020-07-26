UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mild Flows Likely In Hill Torrents Of DG Khan Division In Next 24 Hour: FFD

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Mild flows likely in hill torrents of DG Khan Division in next 24 hour: FFD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said mild flows are expected in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the next 24 hours.

According to FFD, some prominent rainfall events a fresh wet spell of moderate intensity with few heavy falls is expected over upper half of Pakistan during the next 72 hours which may generate light to moderate flood flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division from 29th July 2020 All main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing Normal. Tarbela and Mangla Dams are at elevations of 1459.24 feet and 1228.90 feet respectively (i.e.90.76 feet and 13.10 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet).

The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma is 8.140 MAF(i.e.59.79 % of existing total Storage Capacity of 13.614 MAF) as compared to last year's 7.401 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave continue to prevail over Northern parts of the country whereas the Cyclonic Circulation still persists over East Central Arabian Sea (72.

3°E, 13.7°N). Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

The moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 4000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather situation as reported by the Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Rawalpindi Division of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan, besides, Southern & Southeastern Sindh and upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Peshawar Division (KP) and upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Jhelum Malakand May July 2020 All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

20 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

2 hours ago

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.