Mild flows likely in hill torrents of DG Khan Division in next 24 hour: FFD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said mild flows are expected in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the next 24 hours.

According to FFD, some prominent rainfall events a fresh wet spell of moderate intensity with few heavy falls is expected over upper half of Pakistan during the next 72 hours which may generate light to moderate flood flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division from 29th July 2020 All main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing Normal. Tarbela and Mangla Dams are at elevations of 1459.24 feet and 1228.90 feet respectively (i.e.90.76 feet and 13.10 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet).

The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma is 8.140 MAF(i.e.59.79 % of existing total Storage Capacity of 13.614 MAF) as compared to last year's 7.401 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave continue to prevail over Northern parts of the country whereas the Cyclonic Circulation still persists over East Central Arabian Sea (72.

3°E, 13.7°N). Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

The moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 4000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather situation as reported by the Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Rawalpindi Division of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan, besides, Southern & Southeastern Sindh and upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Peshawar Division (KP) and upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.