Open Menu

Milestone Achieved As River Swat Diverted At 800MW Mohmand Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Milestone achieved as River Swat diverted at 800MW Mohmand Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Achieving a significant milestone in construction of the Mohmand Dam, the flow of River Swat was diverted through an 1800 meters tunnel while speedy work on another Flood Management Tunnel was underway.

Project Director and General Manager of WAPDA, Asim Rauf Khan, along with Chief Engineer Fasih Ullah, while talking to media confirmed the diversion of the Swat River as part of the ongoing Mohmand Dam project. The project director informed that approximately 35% of the dam construction is complete, with 98% of the tunnel work finished.

Mohmand Dam on its completion, is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity annually. The dam’s completion is scheduled for 2027.

It has a capacity to store 1.29 million acre-feet of water, assist flood control, generate affordable electricity, and supply Peshawar city with 300 million gallons of drinking water daily.

With its structural design, Mohmand Dam will be the world’s fifth tallest and Pakistan’s highest dam. It will form an artificial reservoir capable of storing 1.3 million acre-feet of water.

The seven-gate dam is expected to generate over 2,800 gigawatts of electricity annually and protect Charsadda and Nowshera districts from flood risks.

The dam will make 16,000 acres of land cultivable and supply Peshawar with 460 cusecs of drinking water. Its estimated annual benefits are around Rs51.6 billion.

The construction of the dam has affected only 87 households. About 99% of the land required for the project, approximately 8,688 acres, has been acquired. However, officials indicated that the rising Dollar rate may lead to increased project costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Electricity Flood Water Dollar Swat WAPDA Dam Lead Charsadda Nowshera May Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

22 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan