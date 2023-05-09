UrduPoint.com

MILEX-2023 To Begin From May 17 In Belarus

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MILEX-2023 to begin from May 17 in Belarus

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The 11th international defense exhibition namely 'MILEX-2023' is going to be held in Minsk, Belarus from May 17-20.

The State Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Defense of the Republic of Belarus, the republican unitary enterprise National Exhibition Center (BelExpo) of the Office of the President of the Republic of Belarus are the organizers of the defense expo, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The composition and level of participants, and the exhibition infrastructure, MILEX is traditionally among the largest specialized congress and exhibition events in Europe.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to present the products of the Belarusian defense industry, and new developments in the field of high technologies, and demonstrate the capabilities of enterprises engaged in the production, modernization, and repair of military equipment.

To date, more than 100 representatives, companies, and organizations from Belarus, Russia, China, and Iran have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Europe China Minsk Enterprise Belarus May Congress From Industry

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

1 hour ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

1 hour ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

2 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.