MILEX-2023 to begin from May 17 in Belarus

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The 11th international defense exhibition namely 'MILEX-2023' is going to be held in Minsk, Belarus from May 17-20.

The State Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Defense of the Republic of Belarus, the republican unitary enterprise National Exhibition Center (BelExpo) of the Office of the President of the Republic of Belarus are the organizers of the defense expo, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The composition and level of participants, and the exhibition infrastructure, MILEX is traditionally among the largest specialized congress and exhibition events in Europe.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to present the products of the Belarusian defense industry, and new developments in the field of high technologies, and demonstrate the capabilities of enterprises engaged in the production, modernization, and repair of military equipment.

To date, more than 100 representatives, companies, and organizations from Belarus, Russia, China, and Iran have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.