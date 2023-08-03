Open Menu

MILGEM Project A Major Step Towards Self-reliance And Indigenization: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MILGEM project a major step towards self-reliance and indigenization: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the launch of the state-of-the-art MILGEM Class Warship PNS Tariq was a major step towards self-reliance and indigenization in the defence sector.

The prime minister, who jointly launched PNS Tariq along with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Karachi, said on a social media platform that the MILGEM project opened new vistas of closer collaboration between Pakistan and Turkiye and would prove to be an enduring icon of our friendship.

PNS Tariq is the 4th Ship of MILGEM Class and the second one being constructed in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that maritime trade activities were going to increase manifold with the growth in Pakistan's financial and industrial base. This will create the need for additional capacity to support expansion in the maritime sector, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan remained committed to developing maritime infrastructure along the coast from Karachi to Gwadar to prepare itself as the future trade and trans-shipment hub in the region.

MILGEM Class Ships will also play a crucial role in meeting our security needs, he remarked.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Gwadar Hub From

Recent Stories

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

1 second ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

10 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

11 hours ago
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

12 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

12 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

12 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

13 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

13 hours ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan