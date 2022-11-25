UrduPoint.com

MILGEM Warships Induction Into Pak Navy Arsenal To Maintain Peace In Region: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 08:40 PM

MILGEM warships induction into Pak Navy arsenal to maintain peace in region: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said induction of MILGEM warships into the Pak Navy arsenal would augment Pakistan's efforts to maintain peace in the region.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Tayyep Erdogan jointly launched combat ship PNS Khyber, induction of MILGEM warships into Pak Navy arsenal will augment Pakistan's efforts to maintain peace in the region," Marriyum tweeted.

