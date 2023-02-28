UrduPoint.com

Militant Group Take Away Cash From Toll Plaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Militant group take away cash from Toll plaza

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A group of militants reportedly took away cash from a Toll plaza on Yarik entry point on Indus Highway in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, Bilawal ud Din Jatoi, resident of Punu Aqil (Sindh) and official of the Toll plaza, informed the police that he along with his colleague Abdul Ahad Solangi, resident of Khairpur, was asleep on the roof of the Toll plaza when suddenly the security guard woke them up, saying some 15 armed men hailing from the Sherin group of local militants had taken away cash worth Rs 860,000 from the officials on gun point.

He informed that the militants were equipped with rocket-launchers and other sophisticated weapons. The accused while taking the advantage of darkness fled the scene.

The Yarik police has registered a case and started further investigation.

