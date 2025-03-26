Militant killed in joint operation by police, CTD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The district police claimed to have killed a suspected militant, in a joint operation with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in the Ratta Kulachi area in the limits of Shorkot police station.

According to police spokesman, the joint operation was carried out following credible reports about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that acting on the tip-off, the Shorkot police along with police and CTD teams, raided the area. As soon as the law enforcement personnel reached the site, the suspects opened fire upon seeing the police team.

The police responded with retaliatory fire, resulting in the death of one alleged attacker. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched search operation keeping in view the possibility of presence of more suspects.

DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada stated that law enforcement agencies remain on high alert to handle any untoward incident.