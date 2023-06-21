Militants attack DC house, army camp in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The miscreants on Wednesday attacked the Deputy Commissioner's house and army camp with rockets in North Waziristan, the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) confirmed the attack.

A rocket was fired at the house of Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak in which the driver of DC was injured while the house was partially damaged.

Meanwhile two more rockets were fired at Miran Shah army camp from unknown sources, however no loss of any kind was reported. The security forces started search operation in the area after the incident.