Militants attack police constable deployed on polio duty

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) ::Two unknown militants Friday attacked a police constable deployed on security of polio vaccination team in Qayyum Nagar area in jurisdiction of University Police Station.

The injured police constable was identified as 55-year Khan Bahadar was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where his condition was stated stable.

A police team rushed to the site and started search operation after cordoning off the area, University police confirmed that five shells of 9mm pistols were recovered from the crime scene. A case was registered and police have started investigation.