Militants' commander arrested in dir lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) ::Police have nabbed a hardcore militants' group commander from Barjokas in mountains area of Tehsil Dir Lower district on Friday.

According to, SHO Imran Khan that police conducted a raid on the hideout about wanted militant's presence of militants' commander, named Sheheryar, s/o of Sher Zaman, resident of Atto Shedas in mountains of Barjokas.

Two hand-grenades, a rifle, one Kalashnikov, 84 cartridges and three chargers were recovered from the militant.

Police said the militant would face several charges under criminal and terror act.

DSP Maidan Circle, Mushtaq, SHO Imran Khan also presented the arrested militant before the media.