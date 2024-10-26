Militants explode house of former senator, JUIF leader Saleha Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The unknown militants on Saturday exploded the house of the ex-Senator and JUIF leader Maulana Saleh Shah with an IED blast in the Khisoor area in the jurisdiction of police station Tiaraza in South Waziristan, causing partial damage to his house.

According to the police, an IED was planted near the wall of the former senator's house which exploded with a loud explosion, destroying a part of the house.

Police further said there was no loss of life in the incident and police had started an investigation into the attack.

It should be mentioned here that the house of Maulana Saleha Shah in Gomal Tank was also attacked by militants a few years ago.

APP/adi