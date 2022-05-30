Military awards' distribution ceremony held at Peshawar Corps

An investiture ceremony was held on Monday at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards to Next of Kins of Shuhada and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during the service

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :An investiture ceremony was held on Monday at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards to Next of Kins of Shuhada and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during the service.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

As many as 43 kins of Shuhada received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to two officers, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 15 officers.