UrduPoint.com

Military Awards' Distribution Ceremony Held At Peshawar Corps

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Military awards' distribution ceremony held at Peshawar Corps

An investiture ceremony was held on Monday at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards to Next of Kins of Shuhada and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during the service

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :An investiture ceremony was held on Monday at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards to Next of Kins of Shuhada and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during the service.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

As many as 43 kins of Shuhada received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to two officers, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 15 officers.

Related Topics

Peshawar ISPR

Recent Stories

EU envoy indicates extension of GSP + to Pakistan ..

EU envoy indicates extension of GSP + to Pakistan beyond 2023

20 seconds ago
 Bolsonaro visits disaster zone after deadly Brazil ..

Bolsonaro visits disaster zone after deadly Brazil rains

21 seconds ago
 Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve 26-year old ..

Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve 26-year old property issue of elderly wom ..

24 seconds ago
 French Police Say 70% of Paper Tickets for Champio ..

French Police Say 70% of Paper Tickets for Champions League Final in Paris Fake

26 seconds ago
 Competition Commission of Pakistan allowed to resu ..

Competition Commission of Pakistan allowed to resume proceedings in two major ca ..

4 minutes ago
 Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

Strength Lifting C'ship from June 25

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.