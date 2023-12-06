Military College Sui Dera Bugti playing role for provision education to students; Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that Military College Sui Dera Bugti was playing a significant role in the provision of quality education to the students in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the ceremony held at Military College Sui Dera Bugti on Wednesday, during his visit.

A large number of parents including Brigadier Waseem Qaiser Commandant Military College Sui, faculty members, and cadets were present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that what we were seeing today in Military College Sui Dera Bugti regarding the ability of the students and the performance of the institution saying that it was the realization of a dream for which this college was built only twelve years ago.

Today this is a reality for all of us. The outstanding success of these cadets is certainly the guarantee of the bright future of Military College Sui, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that we would ensure the construction of the auditorium in Sui Military College and approval of the attraction allowance very soon. Governor Balochistan expressed his pride and joy in the performance and confidence of the talented cadets of Military College Sui.

He said that Brigadier Waseem Qaiser and his entire team deserve tribute for this successful event organized today about the parents' day and the excellent performance of Military College Sui.

He said that the time has come for us to utilize the physical and mental abilities of our new generation in the interest of the nation, the support and guidance of teachers as well as parents was also very important regarding training.

He urged the parents to keep in close contact with the college administration regarding the proper education and training of their children and play their full role in shaping the character and morals of the cadets.