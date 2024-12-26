Open Menu

Military Court Sentences 60 More Civilians In May 9 Jinnah House Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:34 PM

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, son of Hafeezullah Niazi, who was involved in the Jinnah House attack, has been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2024) Military court sentenced 60 more civilains for their involvement in May 9 Jinnah House attack case, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said that more “culprits” involved in the May 9 tragedy have been sentenced.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, son of Hafeezullah Niazi, who was involved in the Jinnah House attack, has been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The ISPR said, “Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court's decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidences, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings.

It said, “All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the Constitution and law,”.

The ISPR also said that the Nation, Government, and the Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the inviolable writ of the state is maintained

Earlier, the military courts awarded sentence to 25 individuals in the May 9 Jinnah House case.

Following the sentences, concerns were raised by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom regarding the military court's verdicts.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declared the military court's sentences unconstitutional and announced to challenge it before the relevant court.

