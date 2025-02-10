Military Courts case; SC adjourns hearing due to absence of lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts for tomorrow and has expressed displeasure over the absence of Advocate Salman Akram Raja who was supposed to continue his argument today.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, was to conduct the proceedings Monday. Other members of the Bench include Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

As the case was called for hearing, Advocate Rana Waqar informed the Court that ASC Salman Akram Raja couldn’t reach the Court due to traffic jam on Margalla Road.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail was surprised to hear that and remarked that Advocates Khwaja Haris and all other have arrived. Mr. Raja would have reached the Court room if he had left half an hour earlier. He expressed displeasure over the absence and remarked that it seems some lawyers doesn’t care if people are rotting in jails. What the court can do in such a situation?

Justice Amin ud Din Khan asked that if any of the parties in this case desires to argue, he is allowed. After noting the silence in the Court Room, he further offered that even if someone is available through video link and wants to argue? Nobody was present and ready on the video link too.

The Court than adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.