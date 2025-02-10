Open Menu

Military Courts Case; SC Adjourns Hearing Due To Absence Of Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Military Courts case; SC adjourns hearing due to absence of lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of the petitions regarding trial of civilians in military courts for tomorrow and has expressed displeasure over the absence of Advocate Salman Akram Raja who was supposed to continue his argument today.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, was to conduct the proceedings Monday. Other members of the Bench include Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

As the case was called for hearing, Advocate Rana Waqar informed the Court that ASC Salman Akram Raja couldn’t reach the Court due to traffic jam on Margalla Road.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail was surprised to hear that and remarked that Advocates Khwaja Haris and all other have arrived. Mr. Raja would have reached the Court room if he had left half an hour earlier. He expressed displeasure over the absence and remarked that it seems some lawyers doesn’t care if people are rotting in jails. What the court can do in such a situation?

Justice Amin ud Din Khan asked that if any of the parties in this case desires to argue, he is allowed. After noting the silence in the Court Room, he further offered that even if someone is available through video link and wants to argue? Nobody was present and ready on the video link too.

The Court than adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.

Recent Stories

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

8 minutes ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

23 minutes ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

38 minutes ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

2 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

2 hours ago
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

2 hours ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrup ..

Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot

2 hours ago
 IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

3 hours ago
 President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan