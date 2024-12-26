Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May 9, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, defended military courts as essential for prosecuting the May 9 attacks on defense installations, calling them a constitutional necessity to address such grave offenses

“These were deliberate assaults on Pakistan’s sovereignty. Military courts ensure justice with fair trials, legal representation, and the right to appeal,” he stated.

Barrister Danyal criticized PTI’s opposition as hypocritical, recalling their leader’s prior support for military courts.

He accused PTI of spreading misinformation and lobbying internationally to undermine Pakistan’s legal framework.

Parliamentary Secretary reassured the public that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, the rule of law, and national security. “The safety and sovereignty of Pakistan will always be protected with unwavering resolve,” he concluded.