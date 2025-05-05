Military Courts; SC reserves judgment to be announced this week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday reserved its verdict on the intra court appeals regarding Trial of Civilians in Military Courts after concluding the prolonged hearing of the petitions and indicated to release a short order this week following by the detailed judgment latter.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan concluded, Monday, his arguments before a seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

During the hearing, Attorney General Awan defended the state’s actions following the events of May 9, noting that attacks had occurred at 39 locations between 3PM and 5:30pm in evening.

Awan emphasized that the incidents of May 9 were not spontaneous and could not be justified as mere protest. “Pakistan is not an ordinary country; due to its geography, it faces unique threats,” he argued. However, Justice Jamal Mandokhail intervened, reminding the AG to focus on the appeal itself and not the merits of the incidents.

The Attorney General went on to say that the military had taken departmental action against its personnel for their inaction to prevent the attacks, with one lieutenant general, one brigadier, and one lieutenant colonel retired without pension or benefits. In addition, 14 officers faced negative performance reviews, preventing future promotions.

The AG further informed the court that 23 attacks occurred in Punjab, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven in Sindh and one in Balochistan (1), including on key military and intelligence installations like GHQ, Corp Commander House Lahore, Mianwali Airbase, and ISI offices.

The bench has reserved judgment on the appeals challenging the Supreme Court’s earlier decision invalidating civilian trials in military courts.