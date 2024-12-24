Military courts' verdicts announced under law enacted by parliament: FO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) In response to statements on recent verdicts by military courts, the Foreign Office on Tuesday reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to fulfilling all its international human rights obligations, said that the verdicts had been made under a law enacted by the Parliament of Pakistan and in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"Pakistan’s legal system is consistent with international human rights law including provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)," the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the country's legal system had remedies of judicial review by the superior courts and guaranteed promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The statement added that Pakistan believed in constructive and productive dialogue to promote principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. "We remain fully committed to implementing our commitments under the GSP Plus Scheme and core international human rights conventions," the spokesperson said adding "We will continue to engage with our international partners including the European Union to uphold the international human rights law, without any discrimination and double standards".