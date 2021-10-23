Military exercise b/w Pakistan, Morocco concludes in Pabbi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) The first-ever joint military exercise between Pakistan and Morocco has been concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi.

The training was aimed at sharing mutual experience in counter terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.