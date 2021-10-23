UrduPoint.com

Military Exercise B/w Pakistan, Morocco Concludes In Pabbi

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) The first-ever joint military exercise between Pakistan and Morocco has been concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi.

According to ISPR, during the exercise, special forces of both countries practiced various drills including countering terrorism.

The training was aimed at sharing mutual experience in counter terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

