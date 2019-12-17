Military leadership calls conference at GHQ

(@fidahassanain)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa will head the conference at the General Headquarters today.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) A special conference has been called by the military leadership at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the sources said here on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Senior leadership of the military establishment will discuss the current political situation of the country in their conference.

General Bajwa will chair the conference.

The meeting is being held at a moment when there is up-roaring everywhere about the verdict of Pervez Musharraf , the former head of Pakistan army.