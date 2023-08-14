(@Abdulla99267510)

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) The Military leadership has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 76th Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A statement released by the ISPR today stated that this this day reminds us of the vision, fortitude and countless sacrifices which our ancestors offered, to realise our elders and great Quaid's dream of a free and independent country. It said that thousands of sons’ of soil have laid down their lives for defence of the motherland and to preserve the cherished dream of freedom of our forefathers.

It said we should pledge on this day that irrespective of the challenges we face today, we will preserve and strengthen the peace, societal harmony and unity among the Nation. We will not let inimical forces to succeed, which are hell bent to create fissures and division among the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan.

The ISPR stated that Armed Forces , with the support of Nation, will always defend the territorial integrity and peace of the motherland and continue to serve the nation as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan, InshaAllah.