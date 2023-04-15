UrduPoint.com

Military Leadership Reiterates Commitment To Support National Responses Against Threats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2023 | 03:03 PM

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against threats

The Inter-Services Public Relations says the forum reviewed domestic and regional environment, including external and internal security challenges confronted by Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2023) Military leadership has reiterated the armed forces' commitment to fully support national responses against internal and external threats.

The resolve was expressed at the Corps Commanders' Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at GHQ Rawalpindi.

According to the ISPR, the forum reviewed domestic and regional environment, including external and internal security challenges confronted by Pakistan.

The forum affirmed that military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it resolves to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

The military leadership expressed its assurance to pursue the goals set by National Security Committee to turn the tide against terrorism through the coordinated application of all elements of national power.

