Military Occupation Takes Toll As IIOJK Registers 13,000 Cancer Cases Annually
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has seen a rise in the incidence of deadly cancer, with over 13000 cases reported annually.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian parliament, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Rao Jadhav said that as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), the estimated number of incidence of all types of cancer cases in IIOJK were 14112 in the year 2024.
The Minister further said that in the year 2023, 13724 cancer cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly in the year 2022, these numbers were 13395.
According to official data, more than 65,000 cancer cases have been recorded in the last five years, averaging over 13,000 cases each year in the territory.
Experts link the prolonged military occupations to a surge in cancer cases in conflict zones like occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to the rise in environmental contamination, stress and exposure to hazardous military materials.
The heavy deployment of Indian troops, use of toxic tear gas, shelling, and explosives have polluted the air, water, and soil, increasing carcinogenic exposure among the local population.
Reports indicate that unexploded ordnance, military waste and chemical agents also contribute to deteriorating public health.
Also, the psychological toll of ongoing conflict, enforced disappearances and torture has weakened immune systems, making Kashmiris more vulnerable to ailments, including cancer.
