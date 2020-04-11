Military Police Center distributes ration among poor, needy

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : The Military Police Center Dera Ismail Khan has established various points across Dera District and distributed rations among the poor and needy people during the lock down.

There were hundreds of people Q in long and keeping distance wherein the MPC officials distributed rations in a respected way wherein hundreds of families received the ration and lauded MPC officials of Pakistan Army.

Along with the distribution of rations in various public places, the deserving ones have also been provided with rations at their doorsteps. On the occasion of the distribution of rations by the Military Police Center, a large number of poor people received rations and welcomed the distribution of rations by the Military Police and said that the Pakistan Army have always stood with its people in the hour of need and every difficult time.