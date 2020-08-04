Military siege of Kashmir never to suppress freedom movement: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that Ghasibana Qabza of Indian army will never succeed to suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that military siege of the IIOJK and illegal action by Indian government indicated the true nature of Indian expansionist regime especially the present exploitative Modi regime.

He expressed these views on the Youm-e-Istehsal which will be observed across the country on 5th August.

The Speaker said all political parties in the country were unanimous to condemn the Ghasibana Qabza in IIOJK. He said that India had been unable to suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiris in spite of illegal action of removing the article A-35 and 370 from Indian Constitution. He said that atrocities on Kashmiris had exposed the true agenda of the Indian extremist regime.

He said that Modi governmnet had jeopardized the peace of the whole region by their expansionist and hatred based actions.

He mentioned that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris at all national and international forums unless and until there was resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with aspirations of the Kashmiris and UN security council resolutions.

The Speaker said that Indian illegal action of removing the article A-35 and 370 from constitution was stark opposite to UN resolutions regarding Kashmir.

He said this illegal action of Indian government on 5th August, 2019 demanded the immediate attention of the whole world as this had demographically apartheid the Kashmiris.

He said that the status of the Kashmir as disputed territory was internationally recognized matter and Indian government illegal actions to annex the Kashmir was against the UN resolutions.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir was a nuclear flash point in the region. He said that illegal action of the Indian government to remove the article A-35 and 370 from Indian constitution was an exploitative attempt by Modi regime.

He said that new domicile law in the IIOJK was an effort to exploit the Kashmir and Kashmiris.

He urged the whole world to take notice of the violations of the basic rights being perpetrated by Indian army in Kashmir.