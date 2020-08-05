UrduPoint.com
Military Siege To Catalyze Struggle Of Kashmiri People: KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:55 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has said that ongoing aggression of Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris is a new chapter of brutality that served nothing but has catalysed the struggle of Kashmiri people against rule of persecution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has said that ongoing aggression of Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris is a new chapter of brutality that served nothing but has catalysed the struggle of Kashmiri people against rule of persecution.

In a message issued here Wednesday in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, KP Governor said that Kashmiris who are under military siege from the last 365 days are being subjected to wanton aggression and brutalities of Indian forces in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that siege of Kashmiris is malicious and an attempt to convert majority into minority by changing demography in occupied valley adding is a matter of grave concern for all of us.

Governor said that government and nation is with Kashmiri people in this time of need and would support them in their struggle to get right of self determination.

