Military Trials: SC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging Formation Of Full Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2023 | 05:05 PM

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan presents a list containing the names of 102 suspects currently held by the military.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a plea requesting the formation of a full court to oversee the trials of civilians in military courts.

The top court six-member led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard a fresh petition challenging the trials conducted in military courts.

Earlier, the Federal government's request to constitute a full court had been rejected by the apex court. During the recent hearing, Chief Justice Bandial discussed the petition with other petitioners and subsequently reserved the verdict on senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi's plea. The court is scheduled to announce its decision tomorrow.

In the same hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan presented a list containing the Names of 102 suspects currently held by the military. The suspects were allegedly involved in various incidents, including the attack on the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, assault on the army institute, attacks on the Lahore corps commander's residence, and army garrisons in Multan and Gujranwala, as well as an ISI office in Faisalabad, and the PAF Air Base in Mianwali.

Chief Justice Bandial observed that there is a need for an independent body to review the evidence and basis of the arrests. He directed the Attorney General to seek directives from the government before presenting arguments on the appeals.

The military trials stem from the government's decision in May to try suspects accused of attacking military installations under army laws.

The arrests were made following violent clashes that occurred across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

In response to these developments, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, filed a plea before the Supreme Court, urging it to declare the military trials as "unconstitutional".

